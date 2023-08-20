Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $3.50. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Farfetch traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 25988898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

Get Farfetch alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Farfetch

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Farfetch Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 403.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.