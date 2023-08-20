Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $207.00 to $209.00. The stock had previously closed at $162.98, but opened at $166.40. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Globant shares last traded at $176.87, with a volume of 101,204 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.08.

Get Globant alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Globant

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Globant Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 233.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.37.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.