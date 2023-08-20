FY2023 EPS Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. Cut by Northland Capmk (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

PHX opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $130.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 54,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

