Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.20 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $18.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.37. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $19.70 per share.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $237.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $627,395,000 after purchasing an additional 474,181 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.