FY2023 Earnings Estimate for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Issued By Zacks Research

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 39,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 736.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 134,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 118,824 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $16,116,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 360.6% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

