Chardan Capital Comments on Senti Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.97). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Senti Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Senti Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Senti Biosciences alerts:

Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

SNTI stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Senti Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

About Senti Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNTI. Triatomic Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Senti Biosciences by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 151,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Senti Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,015,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 425,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senti Biosciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.