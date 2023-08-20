Chardan Capital Comments on Senti Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.97). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Senti Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Senti Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.
Senti Biosciences Stock Performance
SNTI stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Senti Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.27.
About Senti Biosciences
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
