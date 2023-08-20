Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accord Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Leede Jones Gab analyst G. Mcleish expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year. Leede Jones Gab currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Accord Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Accord Financial alerts:

Accord Financial Price Performance

ACD opened at C$6.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 379.65. Accord Financial has a 52-week low of C$5.93 and a 52-week high of C$8.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.71. The company has a market cap of C$53.41 million, a P/E ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Accord Financial Dividend Announcement

About Accord Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.