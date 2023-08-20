ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 16,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $412,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 16,498 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $412,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 209,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,034. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.