Americas Silver Corp to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

USA opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.60. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

