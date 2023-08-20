National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

TSE AYA opened at C$7.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of C$898.11 million, a PE ratio of 191.25 and a beta of 1.17. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$6.59 and a 52-week high of C$11.39.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$99,475.00. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

