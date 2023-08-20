National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bombardier in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $5.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.61. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.02 EPS.
Bombardier Price Performance
Bombardier has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$13.18.
