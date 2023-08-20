FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Lifted by Raymond James

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ERO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.05.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$26.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.19. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$11.61 and a 52 week high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

