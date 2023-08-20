FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Issued By Desjardins

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Friday.

Americas Silver Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $80.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.09. Americas Silver has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 180.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.