Zacks Research Comments on Ameren Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Ameren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

NYSE AEE opened at $80.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.79. Ameren has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 133.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,894 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

