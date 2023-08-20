AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN opened at $89.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.37. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.