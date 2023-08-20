TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.09 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.22. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. National Bankshares raised TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.75.

Shares of TRP opened at C$48.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.49. TC Energy has a one year low of C$43.70 and a one year high of C$66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

