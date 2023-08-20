FY2023 EPS Estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Lowered by Zacks Research

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now anticipates that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for World Wrestling Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Shares of WWE opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,890,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $8,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

