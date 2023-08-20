Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Allstate Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.95 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $106.19 on Friday. Allstate has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

