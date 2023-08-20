AdaptHealth Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for AdaptHealth in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AHCO opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 653.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.