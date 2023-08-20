FY2023 EPS Estimates for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Decreased by Zacks Research

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.78. The consensus estimate for UGI’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UGI’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

UGI Stock Up 0.0 %

UGI stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. UGI has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in UGI by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in UGI by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in UGI by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in UGI by 2.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -22.52%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

