Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TELDF. Morgan Stanley raised Telefónica Deutschland to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC cut Telefónica Deutschland from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Telefónica Deutschland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

About Telefónica Deutschland

OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

