Arhaus, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arhaus in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Arhaus alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARHS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arhaus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Arhaus Stock Performance

ARHS opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 262.9% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 96,207 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $138,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,724,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arhaus news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $844,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $138,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,724,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.