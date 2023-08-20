Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.63). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aerovate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

AVTE stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $30.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $397.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $66,000.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $81,893.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 4,522 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $81,893.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,816 shares of company stock valued at $727,989. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

