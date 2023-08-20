Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Bone Biologics Co. Reduced by Analyst (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bone Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.55). The consensus estimate for Bone Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.15) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Bone Biologics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.63) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($11.09) EPS.
OTC:BBLG opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. Bone Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $54.00.
Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.
