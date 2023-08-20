Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Bone Biologics Co. Reduced by Analyst (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bone Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.55). The consensus estimate for Bone Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.15) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Bone Biologics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.63) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($11.09) EPS.

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

OTC:BBLG opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. Bone Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBLG. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in Bone Biologics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 262,795 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bone Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bone Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Featured Stories

