Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Lifted by Analyst

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BECN. StockNews.com downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

BECN stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $52,577,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,588,000 after purchasing an additional 694,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,533.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,533.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

