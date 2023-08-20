Zacks Research Weighs in on Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the company will earn $3.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $13.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

BLDR stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,965 shares of company stock worth $1,882,113 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

