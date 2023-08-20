Greenridge Global Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFHFree Report) – Greenridge Global upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

BRFH stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $26.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 218.56% and a negative net margin of 83.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFH. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. 21.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

