Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Clean Harbors, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shankar now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CLH opened at $171.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $106.71 and a 12-month high of $178.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.02.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $3,739,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,197 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melkeya Mcduffie sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.29, for a total transaction of $103,023.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,463.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total value of $503,721.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,947.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melkeya Mcduffie sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.29, for a total value of $103,023.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,463.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,986 shares of company stock worth $7,204,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

