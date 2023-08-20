StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on XPER
Xperi Trading Up 0.8 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 150.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xperi
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.