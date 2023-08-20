StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPERFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Xperi Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ XPER opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $510.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. Xperi has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 150.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

