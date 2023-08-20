StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Xperi Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ XPER opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $510.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. Xperi has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 150.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

