22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Dawson James dropped their price target on 22nd Century Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

22nd Century Group stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 133,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 35,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 41,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

