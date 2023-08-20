StockNews.com Begins Coverage on York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

York Water Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. York Water has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $599.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of York Water

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of York Water by 53.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of York Water by 148.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

