Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yield10 Bioscience’s FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Report on YTEN
Yield10 Bioscience Trading Up 6.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth $72,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yield10 Bioscience
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.