Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yield10 Bioscience’s FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of YTEN opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $2.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth $72,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

