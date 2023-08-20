Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.7 %

ZION stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

