Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.11 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.11.
Get Our Latest Report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.