Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.11 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.11.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZYNE stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.