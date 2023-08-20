Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $102.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.04 and a beta of -0.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $140,142.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,732 shares of company stock worth $5,648,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

