JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JOYY Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of YY opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. JOYY has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $583.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.76 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that JOYY will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of JOYY

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,884,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Further Reading

