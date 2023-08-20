Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $235.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,902 shares of company stock worth $5,415,057. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after acquiring an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 879.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,799,000 after buying an additional 771,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after buying an additional 628,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $230.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $238.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.29.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

