Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) PT at $148.84

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.84.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

