Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $58.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.77.

Several research firms recently commented on MTCH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. Match Group has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $461,683 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Match Group by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

