Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target at $48.50

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KYMR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.48. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 305.01%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

