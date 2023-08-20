Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $127.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSM. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.1 %

WSM stock opened at $134.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $170.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

