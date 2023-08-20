Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives GBX 2,561.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,561.50 ($32.49).

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.79) to GBX 2,700 ($34.25) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Relx Price Performance

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,481 ($31.47) on Thursday. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 2,124 ($26.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,735 ($34.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,572.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,551.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,918.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,588.24%.

In other Relx news, insider Alistair R. Cox bought 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,604 ($33.03) per share, with a total value of £24,738 ($31,381.45). Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

