Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $49.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.09.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

HP opened at $41.52 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

