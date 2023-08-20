Analysts Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Target Price at $46.50

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 80,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 236,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 96,578 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

