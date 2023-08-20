Brokerages Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Price Target at $68.25

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens raised their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAF opened at $60.57 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Company Profile



First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

