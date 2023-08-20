Brokerages Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Price Target at $68.25

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens raised their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of FAF opened at $60.57 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45.
First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.
