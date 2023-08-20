Analysts Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price at $18.55

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.91.

DLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.36 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 3.5% in the second quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 63,906,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,981,000 after buying an additional 2,160,680 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,564,000 after buying an additional 1,238,463 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 1.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,681,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 53.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after buying an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DLocal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,587,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after buying an additional 109,505 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

