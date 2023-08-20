Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $62.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SCCO opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.95. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $87.59.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock worth $274,404. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.