Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives $15.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

BRDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after buying an additional 434,346 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,849,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,331,000 after purchasing an additional 304,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $369.52 million, a P/E ratio of -138.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -750.00%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

