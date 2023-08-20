Brokerages Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Target Price at $15.19

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWO. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $46,299.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,941.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,324 shares of company stock valued at $317,696. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,267,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,206 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,838 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,907,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,401 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.94%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

