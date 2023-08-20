Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $13.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

Several research firms have commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

PACB stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.66. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

